GoFundMe created for victim of weekend domestic violence shooting

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The family of the victim in Friday’s domestic violence shooting has created a GoFundMe to help put her to rest.

On Friday, Sept. 3, the Topeka Police Department responded to reports of gunshots in the Montara neighborhood. Upon arrival, officers said they found Hannah L. King, 20, and Connor O’mara, 21, dead in an apparent murder-suicide. They said King was shot fatally by O’mara, who then shot himself. Officers believe the two were in a relationship.

“This tragedy has left a huge hole in all our hearts throughout this community,” said Stephen Scheele, King’s uncle.

Scheele said when King became a mother, she took the challenges of motherhood head-on.

“There was nothing that she would not do for her child or her family,” he said. “She was the best mother a little girl could ask for.”

Scheele said the loss of King has left the family in disrepair and confusion. He said they cannot believe something like this would ever happen to their family.

“This has definitely put an un-healable hurt on us all that knew her,” said Scheele.

Scheele has set up a GoFundMe for Hannah’s family as he said they should not have to bear the financial burden of such a senseless tragedy. He said the funds will help her family give her a proper farewell and memorial.

According to Scheele, all funds raised will go straight to King’s family.

“Help spread the word of Domestic Violence and talk about ways to stop it,” said Scheele. “Don’t stay silent about this.”

To donate to Hannah’s GoFundMe, click HERE.

Man, woman identified in domestic-related incident in Montara neighborhood

