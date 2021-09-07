Geary Co. officials asking for help locating domestic battery suspect

GEARY CO. Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Geary Co. are asking for the public’s help locating a domestic battery suspect who ran from police.

The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says David Paul Jones was last seen in the area of the Otter Creek Bridge on Lyons Creek Rd.

Jones was wanted out of Dickinson Co. for Domestic Battery and fled from Geary Co. authorities when he was recently located.

Jones is 5′8″, 145 lbs.

The Sheriff’s Office says if you see Jones, do not approach, but call authorities immediately.

