Geary Co. officials asking for help locating domestic battery suspect

Geary Co. officials issued an "attempt to locate" alert for David Paul Jones in connection to a...
Geary Co. officials issued an "attempt to locate" alert for David Paul Jones in connection to a domestic battery incident.(Kansas Dept. of Corrections)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GEARY CO. Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Geary Co. are asking for the public’s help locating a domestic battery suspect who ran from police.

The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says David Paul Jones was last seen in the area of the Otter Creek Bridge on Lyons Creek Rd.

Jones was wanted out of Dickinson Co. for Domestic Battery and fled from Geary Co. authorities when he was recently located.

Jones is 5′8″, 145 lbs.

The Sheriff’s Office says if you see Jones, do not approach, but call authorities immediately.

