Family remembers man shot, killed in Wichita nightclub

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The family of Preston Spencer is remembering him as “a man that was unforgettable, even if you met him once.”

Kendra Spencer, Preston’s wife, released a statement on Tuesday saying, “My husband could light up a room just by walking in and saying hello. He took care of his family before himself every single day, making sure that we always felt his deep love for us. Preston was one of the greatest gifts I was blessed to have, and he gave me two beautiful children to share this life with. There is nothing that can bring him back, but he will live on in the legacy that he leaves behind. Our family and friends, and the Wichita community will always remember all the laughs and joy Preston brought into our lives on this side of Heaven. We all gained an angel to watch over us.”

Wichita police identified Preston Spencer as one of six people shot overnight at the Enigma Club & Lounge in Wichita’s Old Town entertainment district. Preston died from his injuries. Five women were critically or seriously injured.

Preston was also a bartender at Twelve Restaurant & Bar. The business announced Tuesday that it would be closed to “process what has happened.”

We will be closed today -- Our hearts are broken right now as we process what has happened. We lost a friend, a... Posted by Twelve Restaurant & Bar on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Spencer family. According to the page, Preston leaves behind his wife, Kendra, and two children.

