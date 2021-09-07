Advertisement

Emporia man arrested after Council Grove Police spot stolen vehicle

FILE
FILE(AP GraphicsBank)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man was arrested near Council Grove on Monday after he allegedly stole a vehicle.

The Council Grove Police Department says on Monday, Sept. 6, just before 1:20 p.m., officers were dispatched east of Council Grove with reports of a stolen vehicle being driven west toward Council Grove.

Just before 1:30 p.m., officers said they spotted the vehicle and confirmed it had been stolen from Emporia.

According to officers, a high-risk traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Derek Stevens, of Emporia, was arrested without incident.

Stevens was arrested for felony possession of stolen property and was booked into the Morris Co. Jail.

