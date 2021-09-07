Advertisement

Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for symbolic tree stolen from South Lawrence community

The Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for a community tree stolen from South Lawrence over Labor Day weekend.(Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Douglas Co. community is searching for a missing tree that was stolen over Labor Day weekend.

Over Labor Day weekend, the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says someone stole a community tree from the neighborhood in the 700 block of E. 1485 Rd. on the south side of Lawrence.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the tree was planted by the community and has become a symbol and staple to those in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office said the tree was removed between Saturday night, Sept. 4, and Sunday morning, Sept. 5.

If anyone has information about the missing tree, they should contact Deputy Charlie Cooper at 785-841-0007 or cooper@dgso.org.

