Advertisement

Damaged stretch of 61st St. to reopen within the week

A massive sinkhole on SE 61st, east of Berryton Rd. has traffic diverted in both directions.
A massive sinkhole on SE 61st, east of Berryton Rd. has traffic diverted in both directions.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County plans to have 61st street opened by the end of the week.

13 NEWS reported Monday that there was a sinkhole just east of Berryton Rd. caused by erosion around a culvert.

A response from the county said crews were sizing a new pipe Tuesday. If a properly-sized pipe isn’t found immediately, then a smaller pipe will be used until next summer.

For now, anyone needing to get east of there, between Berryton and Croco Rd. should use 53rd or 69th to get around it.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Seneca teen killed in Labor Day accident with semi
A U-Haul semi was found split on the Kansas turnpike near the Leavenworth County line Sunday...
U-Haul moving van overturns, lands across KS Turnpike
Jessica Down, Ryan Pinks (Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
Osage Co. authorities arrest two for drugs at Melvern Lake
Police are still looking for the suspect.
Wichita Police identify man killed in night club shooting, release suspect information
A Wichita pastor is losing his battle with COVID-19, according to a post about Pastor Dennis...
Wichita pastor has passed away after battle with COVID-19

Latest News

Live at Five
Part of the Spring Dance statue at 37th and Spring Woods was stolen
Statue stolen from Clarion Woods
Kansans reminded that driver’s license appointments continue online, in-person
FILE - (Source: Helping Hands Humane Society)
Short-staffing leaves HHHS with reduced hours, appointment-only adoptions