Damaged stretch of 61st St. to reopen within the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County plans to have 61st street opened by the end of the week.

13 NEWS reported Monday that there was a sinkhole just east of Berryton Rd. caused by erosion around a culvert.

A response from the county said crews were sizing a new pipe Tuesday. If a properly-sized pipe isn’t found immediately, then a smaller pipe will be used until next summer.

For now, anyone needing to get east of there, between Berryton and Croco Rd. should use 53rd or 69th to get around it.

