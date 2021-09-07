American Red Cross continues Hurricane Ida relief efforts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Repair and recovery efforts are still underway from multiple organizations. One of the organizations, American Red Cross, says thousands of volunteers are currently on the ground helping residents.

Hurricane Ida may be gone, but the damage it left behind isn’t. Thousands are left without a home and have been forced to relocate to shelters.

“What we have seen over the past couple of days is that 24,000 people have taken refuge in about 32 red cross shelters, we have supplied with our partners over a hundred thousand meals and we have given out over 44,000 relief items to help those effected,” said Jan Hale with the American Red Cross.

The American Red Cross currently has volunteers supporting recovery efforts, Luis is among five Kansans who joined the response.

“Out of our ERM vehicles, our emergency response vehicles, that can go into the areas that are safe to give out meals and snacks, they are also there to give out mops, bleach, buckets, trash bags, anything that can help in the cleanup.”

The damage they’re dealing with is much more than physical.

“Our American Red Cross volunteers have also made about thirty eight hundred contacts needing emotional support, help with their health services, and even offering spiritual care because this is a devastating experience that people on the ground are having to go through.”

There are plenty of options for Kansans to help out.

“You can volunteer, that’s as easy as going to redcross.org, you can give your blood, so the folks in this effected areas who may have had an appointment to give blood don’t have to worry about it and you can also give of your money and that’s just one of the ways to help the red cross.”

