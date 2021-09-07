1 killed, 7 hurt in downtown Wichita mass shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police say one person is dead and seven others are hurt following a shooting in downtown Wichita early Tuesday morning.

Police say the suspect got into some kind of fight at Enigma Club & Lounge in the 300 block of North Mosley and left the club before returning around 12:30 a.m. and shooting from outside into the club.

A 30-year-old man was killed, two others received life-threatening injuries and three were taken to hospitals with serious injuries. Another two received minor injuries.

Police are still looking for the shooter. He’s described as a man in his twenties around 5′9″. Police are still working to get a vehicle description.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Wichita Police or Crimestoppers at (316) 267-2111.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.