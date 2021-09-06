Advertisement

Drive-thru flu shots begin this week at Topeka VA

(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Veterans in Northeast Kansas can get free flu shots starting this week.

The Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center in Topeka is opening its drive-thru vaccine clinic September 7 for veterans enrolled in the VA Eastern Kansas Health care system. The Leavenworth campus will begin its drive-thru flu shots September 20.

Other locations will offer similar drive-thru opportunities throughout the next two months.

You can call the VA’s Flu Information Hotline at (800) 574-8387 to find more information on those dates and locations.

Due to COVID-19, the VA of Eastern Kansas says flu vaccines will not be available on a walk-in basis this year.

