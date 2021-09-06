Advertisement

Topeka Family keeps on the Labor Day tradition

By Reina Flores
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A day off of work and school is always a plus, but one family says extra time together is what makes Labor Day so special.

“So, we have a bunch of families out, we have grandparents and grandkids we are just trying to have a great labor day together, it’s been a while since we have all been together, it’s been great, we have three campers with a bunch of families and its been fun,” said Leslie Recer.

Leslie and her family didn’t get together last year because of COVID-19 concerns, so they are making up for lost time.

“We have multiple generations here and we have friends and it’s just wonderful to be together, we haven’t seen each other much for the past year so this has been a great weekend for lots of people to catch up and see the kids that have grown five inches over the year, all the good things,” she said.

She says the family has a full agenda for the holiday.

“We took the kids fishing for the first time so that was really fun and we are hoping later today we can take out the jet skies and get in the water a little bit,”.

Luckily, they don’t have to travel far because everything they could want is in one location.

“It’s really close to the lake and they have good lake views and great dock access and we are all local so if the dogs are getting rowdy, we can take them back home and we have quick access to the houses and grocery stores when needed so we have lake perks with a close town,” she said.

If you would like to make a campground reservation at Lake Shawnee, you can find the link here.

