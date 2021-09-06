Advertisement

Nurse uses empty COVID-19 vaccine vials to create chandelier with message of hope

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A one-of-a-kind sculpture called the “Light of Appreciation” is shining down on Colorado’s healthcare workers.

An enterprising and artistic Boulder County public health worker created a beautiful chandelier out of used Moderna vaccine bottles.

Laura Weiss, the nurse behind the masterpiece, wanted to pay tribute to all those who have helped keep people alive.

She said she also wanted to honor people who made the decision to get the vaccine

Weiss hopes the light brings hope for a brighter future, without COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating deadly incident in Montara
Man, woman identified in domestic-related incident in Montara neighborhood
A U-Haul semi was found split on the Kansas turnpike near the Leavenworth County line Sunday...
U-Haul moving van overturns, lands across KS Turnpike
Daniel Carlow was arrested Friday, September 3, 2021 following a standoff with Jackson Co....
Hoyt man arrested after standoff with Jackson Co. deputies
Topeka Fire Department investigating Saturday structure fire
Brown County deputies seized around 27 grams of methamphetamine during a search warrant on...
Three behind bars after Brown Co. K9 finds drugs in vehicle

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé attends the 2018 soccer...
Pelé says apparent colon tumor removed
A massive sinkhole on SE 61st, east of Berryton Rd. has traffic diverted in both directions.
(Facebook Live) Large Sinkhole Closes SE 61st Near Berryton Rd.
Sinkhole at 61st & Berryton Rd.
Large sinkhole closes SE 61st near Berryton
FILE - Mark Hamill, shown in this photo taken from file video, tweeted his own name and...
Mark Hamill tweets his own name, gets more than 500K likes