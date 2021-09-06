Monday night forecast: A quiet week with plenty of sun

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A quiet weather pattern is expected with highs in the 80s for much of the week. A few days will have low 90s but there may also be highs in the upper 70s in a few spots on Wednesday.

After some heavy rain last week to begin the month, we’re entering a dry period with no rain chances for a while. The whole 8 day is dry and there aren’t even any indications of possible rain being put in the forecast that would lead to anything more than 0.10″. It may not be until a week from Wednesday (Day 10) before we have any meaningful rainfall returning to the area.

8 Day (WIBW)

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to low 70s. Winds S/SW 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds SW/NW 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph. A cold front pushes through during the day so depending on the speed of the front will depend on timing of the wind shift and drop in humidity however any rain developing will be sprinkles if anything.

The cold front will set-up a fall-like day on Wednesday with morning temperatures in the 50s and highs in the low-mid 80s. This will be the coolest day of the week before warming up to end the week as highs get back near 90° if not in the low 90s Friday through the weekend.

Taking Action:

If you turned your AC off yesterday you may want to turn it back on this afternoon. It won’t be as cool tonight and it’ll be another warm day tomorrow. You can turn it off again before you go to bed tomorrow as it’ll be cool enough Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Depending on your tolerance of the temperatures expected, you may be able to even keep it off until Friday.

