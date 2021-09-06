Advertisement

Large sinkhole closes SE 61st near Berryton

By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A large sinkhole has closed a portion of SE 61st St. north of the town of Berryton.

The opening in the road is on SE 61st, east of the Berryton Rd. intersection.

The sinkhole is around a culvert and appears to have been caused by erosion caused by recent rains.

SE 61st is closed in both directions in that area.

No word on when repairs will be made.

