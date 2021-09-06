Advertisement

Kansas 10th hardest working state in the country

(File)
(File)(KMVT/KSVT)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The personal finance website, WalletHub, has released a report on 2021′s hardest-working states in the U.S. and has determined the state of Kansas as number 10 in the nation.

WalletHub created this list by taking data from each state and compared it with certain criteria. Such as each state’s average workweek hours (12th), employment rate (7th), and average leisure time spent per day (7th).

Who works harder than Kansans?

The study says Alaska (1), North Dakota (2) and Nebraska (3) round out the top three, meanwhile, New York (48), West Virginia (49) and New Mexico (50) come in last.

The full report can be found on WalletHub’s site.

