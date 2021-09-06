Happy Basset Brewing Co. celebrates five years of business

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This weekend there were plenty of activities on tap at Happy Basset Brewing Company.

“So we’ve been doing a whole weekend of music local vendors, food trucks, things like that and we’re ending the weekend right now and its just been a good week of celebrating being able to serve the community and have fun with it.”

Happy Basset has been serving Topeka ever since its opened five years ago and general manager Sarah Mcgaughey says its been growing ever since.

“We opened up the new location right at the height of COVID so it was always interesting to try and figure that one out, however it was kind of a saving grace having this spot because it was so large and we were able to do more things socially distant and whatever else.”

The newest location has become the hangout for its regulars and their best friends.

“Sometimes I think we enjoy the dogs more than the people but that’s not true don’t say that, we love the fact that we are dog friendly with the porch on the back that lets the dogs run around and play while the humans have their beers and what not.”

As the celebration wrapped up she says she’s thankful for those who have supported the business since the beginning.

“Especially with this last year being the way it has been, there was no way we could still be here so we want to thank everybody who has been with us the whole five years new and old and that’s why were doing this to just kind of give back and have a place for them to have fun as well.”

