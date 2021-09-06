Face masks required for unvaccinated elementary school students in USD 377

EFFINGHAM, Kan. (WIBW) - Unvaccinated children in pre-kindergarten to sixth grade in the Atchison County Community Schools district will be required to wear face masks when they return to their classrooms Tuesday following the Labor Day holiday.

KAIR Radio reports the requirement was approved Wednesday during a special meeting of the Atchison County Unified School District 377 Board of Education.

According to a release from USD 377, the action means mask-wearing will be mandatory for all students from pre-kindergarten through sixth grade -- in addition to staff members -- who have not had COVID-19 vaccinations.

The measure was approved on a 4 to 3 vote, according to KAIR Radio.

Before the start of the 2021-22 academic year, USD had encouraged but not required face masks for individuals who weren’t vaccinated.

Some school districts in northeast Kansas have required face masks for all individuals in the building regardless of whether they had received coronavirus vaccinations.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.