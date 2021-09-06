Advertisement

Dog swim set for Tuesday at Shawnee North Aquatic Center

(File Photo)
(File Photo)(James Dobson (custom credit) | WAVE 3 News)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A popular event for area dogs (and their owners) is set for Tuesday night at the Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center.

Shawnee Co. Parks + Recreation will host their annual Dog Swim from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 300 NE 43rd St.

The agency will charge $5 per dog and some of the proceeds will benefit the Second Chance Animal Refuge Society (S.C.A.R.S).

All dogs must be vaccinated and under the control of their owners.

Shawnee Co. closed all of the pools they manage, except for the Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center, on August 8, 2021, due to a lifeguard shortage.

The Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center officially closes on Labor Day.

