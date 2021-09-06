Advertisement

Cattle producers have “beef” with long-time marketing program

FILE -In this June 10, 2020 file photo, cattle is seen at a feedlot in Columbus, Neb. Cattle...
FILE -In this June 10, 2020 file photo, cattle is seen at a feedlot in Columbus, Neb. Cattle producers for 35 years have been bankrolling one of the nation's most iconic marketing campaigns, but now many want to end the program that created the "Beef. It's What's for Dinner" slogan. What's the ranchers' beef? It's that their mandatory fee of $1 per head of cattle sold is not specifically promoting American beef at a time when imports are flooding the market and plant-based, "fake meat" products are proliferating in grocery stores. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik File)(Nati Harnik | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) - It’s one of the nation’s most iconic marketing slogans, but today the checkoff program that created the “Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner” campaign is under attack by cattle producers who fund it.

The beef checkoff program forces ranchers to pay $1 per head of cattle sold - purportedly to get consumers to eat more beef.

But its opponents are urging cattle producers to sign a petition calling for a referendum vote on termination of the program.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack last month granted an extension until Oct. 3 for them to collect the required signatures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating deadly incident in Montara
Man, woman identified in domestic-related incident in Montara neighborhood
A U-Haul semi was found split on the Kansas turnpike near the Leavenworth County line Sunday...
U-Haul moving van overturns, lands across KS Turnpike
Daniel Carlow was arrested Friday, September 3, 2021 following a standoff with Jackson Co....
Hoyt man arrested after standoff with Jackson Co. deputies
Topeka Fire Department investigating Saturday structure fire
Brown County deputies seized around 27 grams of methamphetamine during a search warrant on...
Three behind bars after Brown Co. K9 finds drugs in vehicle

Latest News

A massive sinkhole on SE 61st, east of Berryton Rd. has traffic diverted in both directions.
(Facebook Live) Large Sinkhole Closes SE 61st Near Berryton Rd.
Sinkhole at 61st & Berryton Rd.
Large sinkhole closes SE 61st near Berryton
(File Photo)
Dog swim set for Tuesday at Shawnee North Aquatic Center
(File)
Kansas 10th hardest working state in the country