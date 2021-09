TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A U-Haul semi accident happened on the Kansas turnpike near the Leavenworth County line Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened around 4 pm Sunday afternoon.

Traffic came to a halt both ways for a short time until the semi was clear.

No other details have been given at this time.

A U-Haul semi was found split on the Kansas turnpike near the Leavenworth County line Sunday afternoon. (WIBW)

