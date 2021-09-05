Topeka Public Library introduces “La Comunidad”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Topeka Public Library opened up an exhibit that explores another culture

“This exhibit here and the gallery showcase the contributions of the Latino and Hispanic community in Topeka in the terms of art, so there are several paintings and a video of Mariachi Estrella and there is more art in the gallery and there is also poetry,” said Robert Soria.

All of the art, music, and paintings came from local artists in the area--including artist Andy Valdivia.

“This piece by Andy Valdivia is exciting, the real one is in the activity center and this one is just a print and what is interesting is that if you grew up in Topeka the Latino and in the Mexican area you can find a piece of your history in here because he has incorporated everything,” he said.

Robert even found his father painted on the wall of history.

“This graduating class down here of class of Our Lady of Guadelupe Class of 1967, I didn’t realize my dad was in that picture until I looked at that key so this piece really has special meaning to me,” he said.

He brought his family to see the exhibit and says it’s important that children understand the hidden gems Topeka offered.

“At a younger age I think it helps when you’re growing it helps to understand where you are coming from to get some context also it brings some fulfillment in your life if you know what your background is, some people cant trace their DNA far back but some people can and it gives them a sense of who they are and once they figure that out, they can decide where they want to go in the future,” he said.

The exhibit runs through November 21st and will be closed on Labor Day.

