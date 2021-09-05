Advertisement

Topeka Public Library introduces “La Comunidad”

The Topeka Public Library introduces a new exhibit exploring Latino culture
The Topeka Public Library introduces a new exhibit exploring Latino culture(Reina Flores)
By Reina Flores
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Topeka Public Library opened up an exhibit that explores another culture

“This exhibit here and the gallery showcase the contributions of the Latino and Hispanic community in Topeka in the terms of art, so there are several paintings and a video of Mariachi Estrella and there is more art in the gallery and there is also poetry,” said Robert Soria.

All of the art, music, and paintings came from local artists in the area--including artist Andy Valdivia.

“This piece by Andy Valdivia is exciting, the real one is in the activity center and this one is just a print and what is interesting is that if you grew up in Topeka the Latino and in the Mexican area you can find a piece of your history in here because he has incorporated everything,” he said.

Robert even found his father painted on the wall of history.

“This graduating class down here of class of Our Lady of Guadelupe Class of 1967, I didn’t realize my dad was in that picture until I looked at that key so this piece really has special meaning to me,” he said.

He brought his family to see the exhibit and says it’s important that children understand the hidden gems Topeka offered.

“At a younger age I think it helps when you’re growing it helps to understand where you are coming from to get some context also it brings some fulfillment in your life if you know what your background is, some people cant trace their DNA far back but some people can and it gives them a sense of who they are and once they figure that out, they can decide where they want to go in the future,” he said.

The exhibit runs through November 21st and will be closed on Labor Day.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating deadly incident in Montara
Man, woman identified in domestic-related incident in Montara neighborhood
Jayleene Snoke, 28 (Shawnee Co. Jail)
TPD arrests person after narcotics search
Brown County deputies seized around 27 grams of methamphetamine during a search warrant on...
Three behind bars after Brown Co. K9 finds drugs in vehicle
TPD make arrest after narcotics arrest
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold talks to his players before an NCAA college football game...
Lance Leipold era of KU football kicks off with a win

Latest News

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez, left, douses Brady Singer after their baseball game against...
Singer, Perez lead Royals to 6-0 win over White Sox
Sunday PM
Daniel Carlow was arrested Friday, September 3, 2021 following a standoff with Jackson Co....
Hoyt man arrested after standoff with Jackson Co. deputies
Kids learn ballet positions at Wildly Creative at the Topeka Zoo on Saturday, September 4, 2021.
Kids get Wildly Creative at Topeka Zoo