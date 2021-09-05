Topeka Fire Department investigating Saturday structure fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department (TFD) is investigating a structure fire that happened Saturday night.

Fire Marshal Todd Harrison said crews responded to a call at 307 SW Harrison Street just before 8:30 pm.

Harrison said firefighters found flames coming from a second-story window of a two-story multi-family home.

The fire was quickly put out.

Two people who were in the building before TFD’s arrival were able to get out without injury.

Harrison said no working smoke detectors were found in the home.

The cause is under investigation.

