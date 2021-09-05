Sunday forecast: Cool and clear

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This time last year Topeka was 94 degrees with Concordia at nearly 100! One year later, temperatures this afternoon will struggle to break 85 degrees.

Fog this morning has been dense in some areas so be sure to drive with a little extra caution if you should drive into fog and don’t forget to have your headlights on too. The fog will clear early this morning with everyone easily being clear by 9am or 10am.

Aside from cooler temperatures, winds will be calm this morning before lightly blowing in from the south at around 5 mph. Skies will also generally be sunny.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds calm becoming S at around 5 mph later in the day.

Tonight: Clear. Low 60s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Labor Day: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds S around 10 mph.

Labor Day continues to look like a good one with temperatures in the mid 80s and sunny skies with winds from the south around 10 mph. This is very different from last year’s 97 degree Labor Day.

Tuesday will be warm before a dry cold front drives through Kansas late in the afternoon which will bring both our temperatures and our humidity down to comfortable levels. Temperatures will hover in the mid 80s for Wednesday and Thursday with lows likely being in the upper 50s in the mornings.

We warm up to the upper 80s on Friday and might even break 90 degrees on Saturday with south winds and skies remaining sunny. A cold front is still forecast to dash through Saturday night. There is a chance that we see some rain out of this front but right now have left these chances out of the 8-Day.

Clear and quiet weather ahead (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Fog will likely develop tonight and last into Sunday morning. The fog could be dense at times so be sure to travel safely tomorrow morning and drive with the headlights on!

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.