Advertisement

Police: 3 killed, 3 wounded in shooting in DC

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee, front, speaks after three people were killed and three...
Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee, front, speaks after three people were killed and three others wounded in a Saturday night shooting in Washington, D.C.(Source: WJLA via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The District of Columbia’s Metropolitan Police Department says three people were killed and three others were wounded Saturday night in a shooting in Northwest Washington.

Information posted on the police department’s Twitter account says the shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. EDT in the 600 block of Longfellow Street in the Brightwood Park neighborhood.

Police say the injuries of surviving victims treated at area hospitals are not life-threatening.

Police are seeking public assistance in locating a black Honda Accord sedan pictured in a tweet.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating deadly incident in Montara
Man, woman identified in domestic-related incident in Montara neighborhood
Damon Quigley, 13, died by suicide in January 2021. His family is using their loss to promote...
Losing son to suicide sparks family to spread message: It’s ok to not be ok
Topeka police were called to the Hi-Crest neighborhood in Topeka on reports of a vehicle vs....
One person taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Hi-Crest area
Topeka Police are looking for this man in connection to a Wednesday night shooting.
TPD search for person of interest in Wednesday night shooting
Jayleene Snoke, 28 (Shawnee Co. Jail)
TPD arrests person after narcotics search

Latest News

Emporia State opened up their 2021 football season with a dominant performance over...
Emporia State dominates Northeastern State in season opening 38-7 win
Greg Nazarko, manager of the Bourbon Bandstand bar on Bourbon Street, stands outside the club,...
Energy company: Hurricane Ida restoration could take weeks
Willard Scott, longtime weatherman on NBC’s “Today” show, has died at 87.
Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87
Saturday 6PM
Saturday 6PM