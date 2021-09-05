Advertisement

Labor Day: Feeling warm and sunny

The rain we had was good, but this week we will dry out
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Labor Day is tomorrow and some workers are looking forward to the extra time off. Last year on Labor Day, Topeka was 97 degrees with the rest of the region pretty much in the same situation if not a little hotter. This year we are going to be about 10 degrees cooler with generally sunny skies and south winds around 10 mph in the afternoon. Outdoor plans are a go for Labor Day!

Tonight: Clear. Low 60s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Labor Day: Generally sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds S around 10 mph.

Tuesday will be warm with temperatures in the upper 80s and humidity creeping up a bit. However, it doesn’t last long because a dry cold front drives through Kansas late in the afternoon which will bring both our temperatures and our humidity down to comfortable levels. Temperatures will hover in the mid 80s for Wednesday and Thursday with lows likely being in the upper 50s in the mornings.

We warm up to the upper 80s on Friday and might even break 90 degrees on Saturday with south winds and skies remaining sunny. A cold front is still forecast to dash through this weekend with a weak boundary possibly passing through as early as Friday. Depending on the strength of that, we may not reach 90 degrees on Saturday. For now, the extreme heat waves are nowhere in sight, but Summer isn’t over quite yet.

Taking Action:

  1. Have a happy Labor Day!

