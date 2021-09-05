Hoyt man arrested after standoff with Jackson Co. deputies

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse reported 63-year-old Daniel Charles Carlow from Hoyt is behind bars after a domestic incident shortly before 10:00 Friday night.

Morse said the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a home on Q Road where the caller reported a man at the house was allegedly intoxicated and fired a weapon several times.

According to the sheriff, a woman in the house escaped without injuries.

Carlow then left the house with weapons and ran into a nearby wooded area.

Morse says it led to a standoff between sheriff’s deputies and Carlow.

Carlow surrendered just after 10:30.

He was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail for aggravated assault, aggravated assault on law enforcement, battery of law enforcement, criminal threat, felony interference with law enforcement, domestic battery, disorderly conduct and possession of a stolen firearm.

