Emporia State dominates Northeastern State in season opening 38-7 win

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (WIBW) - Emporia State opened up their 2021 football season with a dominant performance over Northeastern State, winning 38-7.

On all phases of the ball, the Hornets logged a resounding victory. On offense, ESU put up 527 yards. Quarterback Braden Gleason completed 70 percent of his passes (28/40) for 322 yards and three touchdowns. His backfield companion Canaan Brooks carried the ball 11 times for 52 yards and a touchdown. Two of Gleason’s passing touchdowns were hauled in by Jaylen Varner. The third was caught by Cole Chumacker.

On the other side of the ball, Emporia State’s defense looked just as impressive as it was in 2019. The Hornets held the Riverhawks to only 159 yards. Northeastern State ran a total of 56 plays, meaning the team averaged only 2.84 yards per play.

The Hornets (1-0) head back to Emporia for their home opener against Central Oklahoma. That game will be played on Saturday, September 11, 2021. The game is currently scheduled to kick off at 7:00 p.m.

