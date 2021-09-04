Advertisement

Wildcats open season with dominant 24-7 win over Stanford

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) is cheered on by wide receiver Malik Knowles (4) as...
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) is cheered on by wide receiver Malik Knowles (4) as Vaughn sprints past Stanford cornerback Ethan Bonner (13) on his way to the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (WIBW) - Kansas State opens up their season with a overpowering performance over Stanford, winning 24-7.

The ‘Cats came out of the gates looking in mid-season form. The first half was dominated by K-State.

Kansas State nearly doubled Stanford in first half total yardage (KSU first half yardage: 240. Stanford first half yardage: 124). That discrepancy was even more pronounced on the ground. K-State ran for 131 yards in the first half. Stanford was held to only 32 first half rushing yards.

Several big plays led to K-State’s opening success. In the first quarter, receiver Phillip Brooks was left all alone and Skylar Thompson connected with him for a 55-yard gain.

The next play, Thompson bowled over the Cardinal defense and into the end zone for the first score of the game.

After Thompson crossed the goal line, it was time for the other star member of the ‘Cats backfield to make his name heard.

In the second quarter, Deuce Vaughn exploded through a massive hole and took the ball 59-yards to the house for a touchdown. This run marked a new career long for Vaughn.

In the second half, the defense continued to flex their muscles. A ball is thrown too high over the middle and TJ Smith is there for the interception.

That leads to points on the next play. Skylar Thompson runs untouched into the end zone for his second rushing touchdown. This is Thompson’s third career multi-rushing touchdown performance.

The Wildcats held a shutout until Stanford scored a touchdown with under four minutes left in the game.

Up next, Kansas State (1-0) returns to Manhattan for their home opener against Southern Illinois (1-0). That game is currently scheduled to be played Saturday, September 11th with the kick off time being 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating deadly incident in Montara
Man, woman found dead in domestic-related incident in Montara neighborhood
Damon Quigley, 13, died by suicide in January 2021. His family is using their loss to promote...
Losing son to suicide sparks family to spread message: It’s ok to not be ok
Topeka police were called to the Hi-Crest neighborhood in Topeka on reports of a vehicle vs....
One person taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Hi-Crest area
Topeka Police are looking for this man in connection to a Wednesday night shooting.
TPD search for person of interest in Wednesday night shooting
Jayleene Snoke, 28 (Shawnee Co. Jail)
TPD arrests person after narcotics search

Latest News

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold talks to his players before an NCAA college football game...
Lance Leipold era of KU football kicks off with a win
FILE - The field is ready at Valley Falls
KPZ: Football Week 1
KPZ Emporia v Hayden
KPZ Week 1: Emporia 2, Hayden 22
Highland Park vs Seaman
KPZ Week 1: Highland Park 6, Seaman 71