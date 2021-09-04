Wildcats open season with dominant 24-7 win over Stanford

ARLINGTON, Texas (WIBW) - Kansas State opens up their season with a overpowering performance over Stanford, winning 24-7.

The ‘Cats came out of the gates looking in mid-season form. The first half was dominated by K-State.

Kansas State nearly doubled Stanford in first half total yardage (KSU first half yardage: 240. Stanford first half yardage: 124). That discrepancy was even more pronounced on the ground. K-State ran for 131 yards in the first half. Stanford was held to only 32 first half rushing yards.

Several big plays led to K-State’s opening success. In the first quarter, receiver Phillip Brooks was left all alone and Skylar Thompson connected with him for a 55-yard gain.

The next play, Thompson bowled over the Cardinal defense and into the end zone for the first score of the game.

TOUCHDOWN
#KStateFB: 7
#Stanford: 0



Skylar Thompson gets in the end zone for the first touchdown of the Wildcats football season.

After Thompson crossed the goal line, it was time for the other star member of the ‘Cats backfield to make his name heard.

In the second quarter, Deuce Vaughn exploded through a massive hole and took the ball 59-yards to the house for a touchdown. This run marked a new career long for Vaughn.

TOUCHDOWN
#KStateFB: 14
#Stanford: 0



DEUCE VAUGHN IS LOOSE!

The sophomore running back speeds home for a 59-yard score.

In the second half, the defense continued to flex their muscles. A ball is thrown too high over the middle and TJ Smith is there for the interception.

That leads to points on the next play. Skylar Thompson runs untouched into the end zone for his second rushing touchdown. This is Thompson’s third career multi-rushing touchdown performance.

TOUCHDOWN
#KStateFB: 24
#Stanford: 0



Skylar Thompson runs in his second rushing touchdown. He had an easy jog for six.

The Wildcats held a shutout until Stanford scored a touchdown with under four minutes left in the game.

Up next, Kansas State (1-0) returns to Manhattan for their home opener against Southern Illinois (1-0). That game is currently scheduled to be played Saturday, September 11th with the kick off time being 6:00 p.m.

