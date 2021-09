TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested a man following a narcotics search.

Officers executed the warrant in the 100 hundred block of SW Fillmore, where they found heroin, meth, and marijuana. Matthew Bonebrake, 45, was arrested for multiple possession charges, and the intent to distribute the heroin within 1,000 ft. of a school.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.