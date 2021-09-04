Three behind bars after Brown Co. K9 finds drugs in vehicle

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three residents of Hiawatha are behind bars after Brown Co. K9 Ari found drugs inside a vehicle during a search warrant.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday, Sept. 3, around 9:15 p.m. it conducted a joint investigation with the Richardson Co., Neb., Sheriff’s Office and executed a search warrant at 1105 Iowa St. in Hiawatha.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Brown Co. K9 Ari found drugs in a vehicle on the property. Deputies seized marijuana, about 27 grams of meth and paraphernalia during the search.

The Sheriff’s Office said Nicole Patterson, 39, of Hiawatha, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and transport of an open container. Randall and Renee Bostic, both 40, both of Hiawatha, were arrested for possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, child endangerment and possession of marijuana.

The Sheriff’s Office said the collaboration with the Nebraska officials over the past year and a half has netted successful drug arrests for both departments.

