Rain slowly clears as temperatures stay in the 70s

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More heavy rainfall totals fell last night and this morning with 1-2 inches of rainfall so far for most areas along and south of I-70 with some pockets once again between 3-4 inches. The rain will be around around about midday before things gradually clear themselves up.

24-hour rainfall radar estimates (WIBW)

Later today skies begin to clear and become partly cloudy and eventually mostly sunny with temperatures staying in the upper 70s due to the persistent cloud cover and wet conditions. Winds will be light form the north between 5 to 10 mph.

Today: Rain through Midday before skies gradually become mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 60s. Winds ESE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Labor Day: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds S around 10 mph.

There could be a few Sunday morning temperatures below 60 degrees and the afternoon won’t be too warm either only reaching the low to mid 80s in the afternoon. It may feel a bit muggy though with all the rain we’ve seen recently, but it won’t be too warm.

Labor Day looks to be a nice day for being outdoors with temperatures in the upper 80s with a few 90 degree readings possible, especially towards the west in portions of Central Kansas. Otherwise, skies should generally be sunny with south winds at 5 to 10 mph. A dry cold front is expected to pass through Tuesday morning.

The cold front Tuesday will give us a taste of fall next week with temperatures expected to stay cooler in the mid to low 80s with lows in the low 60s and upper 50s likely for Northeast Kansas. Our humidity is also going to likely be lower during next week with dewpoints forecast to be near 60 degrees. There are no rain chances after Saturday morning so we should have some time to dry out. Looking ahead, we could see 90s again next weekend.

8-Day (WIBW)

Taking Action:

2 days of heavy rain have caused for some flooding to occur. should you come across a flooded roadway where you can’t see the road beneath, there is a chance that the road has washed away. It also doesn’t take more than a foot of water for a car to stall out or be washed away and only about 2 feet of water for some SUV’s to be stalled or washed away. Turn around, don’t drown!

Flood watches and warnings (WIBW)

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.