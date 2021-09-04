Advertisement

Upstream side of Tuttle Creek Dam to be repaired

By Becky Goff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - On Tuesday, September 7th, travelers along Highway 13 over the Tuttle Creek Dam will see crews working on the north side of the dam.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced they will start repairing the rock overlay on the upstream side of the Tuttle Creek Dam.

Public access to the entire upstream side of the dam, along with the parking lots at both the east and west ends of the dam will be closed until the project is completed.

Due to the 2019 flood, the portions of the rock overlay were damaged during the months of high water and waves hitting the dam.

“The water level was up on that section of the dam for several months. And some of that rock was damaged and so this is to repair the, the more damaged portions of the dam.” U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Tuttle Creek, Operations Project Manager, Brian McNulty says.

The project is expected to take several months to completed in early 2022. No road closures are expected during the project.

