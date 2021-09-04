Advertisement

Man, woman found dead in domestic-related incident in Montara neighborhood

WIBW Breaking News Police Lights
WIBW Breaking News Police Lights(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities say a man and woman were found dead late Friday afternoon in a home in the Montara neighborhood, just south of Topeka.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating it as a domestic incident.

Sheriff Brian Hill says deputies were responded just after 4 p.m. to the 1600 block of SW 69th Terrace. They found the man and woman dead from gunshot wounds.

Hill says the incident remains under investigation, but they do not believe anyone else is involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damon Quigley, 13, died by suicide in January 2021. His family is using their loss to promote...
Losing son to suicide sparks family to spread message: It’s ok to not be ok
Police investigate a shooting in the 1300 block of SW Huntoon.
TPD identifies victim in Wednesday night shooting
FILE - A Stormont Vail Nurse Practitioner was first in Topeka to receive the Coronavirus Vaccine.
Stormont Vail issues vaccine requirement for employees
Wolf's announces it will close after nearly a century in business.
$14.5m innovation campus coming to Downtown Topeka
Topeka police were called to the Hi-Crest neighborhood in Topeka on reports of a vehicle vs....
One person taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Hi-Crest area

Latest News

The Kansas Board of Education visits 50 Kansas cities
Kansas State Department of Education hosts a 50-city tour
The Kansas Board of Education visits 50 Kansas cities
The Kansas Board of Education visits 50 Kansas cities
KDOT reminding drivers to not drink and drive during Labor Day weekend
Friday 5PM