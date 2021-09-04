Man, woman found dead in domestic-related incident in Montara neighborhood

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities say a man and woman were found dead late Friday afternoon in a home in the Montara neighborhood, just south of Topeka.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating it as a domestic incident.

Sheriff Brian Hill says deputies were responded just after 4 p.m. to the 1600 block of SW 69th Terrace. They found the man and woman dead from gunshot wounds.

Hill says the incident remains under investigation, but they do not believe anyone else is involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

