LMH Health requires employee COVID-19 vaccine

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Those that work in any LMH Health facility will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 21, 2021.

LMH Health President and CEO Russ Johnson announced on Friday that employees, staff, volunteers and vendors that work in any health system location will now be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, vaccines represent the most powerful tool to help prevent serious infection, hospitalization and death,” said Johnson. “Vaccines are vital in protecting our employees, providers, patients and community.”

Johnson said the requirement is in response to already high vaccination rates among providers and employees in the LMH network.

“Ninety-nine percent of our providers and nearly 90% of our employees are already fully vaccinated,” said Johnson. “This incredible accomplishment demonstrates their commitment to keeping themselves and their patients safe. With this requirement, we are saying, ‘We hear you, we support you, and we acknowledge that in a time like this, our responsibility to others must come in front of individual preferences.’”

According to Johnson, the requirement is consistent with a growing number of hospitals, health systems and associations throughout the nation, including Kansas City and surrounding areas, in response to the virus. He said the decision also aligns with LMH Health’s approach to the requirement of the flu vaccine.

Dr. James Mandigo, LMH Health Chief of Staff, said he supported the decision.

“COVID and the delta variant are difficult to control because people can carry and transmit the disease without showing symptoms,” said Dr. Mandigo. “There are very limited treatment options, and due to the rising Delta variant infection rate, very few critical care beds available in our region. Our recommendation to require the vaccine stems from the increases in infection rates of unvaccinated individuals. There is overwhelming evidence that vaccines are what will keep us all healthy in the face of COVID-19. As our region again faces tremendous challenges, we must do all we can to keep our community, patients and each other safe.”

According to Bob Moody, chair of the LMH Board of Trustees, while free, effective vaccines have been available for months, only about half of eligible Kansans have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

“Now is not the time to try to place blame, but to work together to stymie this virus,” said Moody. “Perhaps most troubling of all is the toil this pandemic has taken on our healthcare community. Our employees and providers care deeply about their patients - their friends and neighbors. Supporting our LMH team means supporting a vaccine requirement.”

Dr. Michael Zabel, a cardiologist, said supporting the requirement shows patients that the system has their best interests at heart.

“As always, we are committed to protecting our patients in every way we can—requiring our employees, providers and associates to be vaccinated does just that,” said Dr. Zabel. “Vaccinated individuals are less likely to become seriously ill if they do contract COVID. Not only will mandatory vaccination provide benefits to the few currently unvaccinated individuals who will now receive the vaccine, it will help ensure our teams are able to care for our community as we confront this evolving situation.”

LMH said employees are required to be vaccinated by Nov. 21 and requests for medical or religious exemptions may be granted following review by Employee Health and Human Resources respectively. New employees and associates will be required to be vaccinated within 30 days of hire.

Dr. Zabel said he hopes the requirement will send a powerful message.

“The individuals you rely on to keep you safe and healthy strongly believe in the safety and benefits of the vaccine,” said Dr. Zabel. “There is no more potent method to convince our friends and neighbors to be vaccinated than leading by example. Given that we have over 30,000 eligible, unvaccinated Douglas County citizens, we have a moral obligation to step up and be examples, both as individuals and as an institution.”

According to the health system, all three vaccines have been proven to be safe and effective through extensive clinical trials. Almost 200 million Americans have received at least one dose without major complications.

To schedule a vaccine appointment, click HERE.

