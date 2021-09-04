Lance Leipold era of KU football kicks off with a win

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas won their first football game in 677 days Friday, topping South Dakota 17-14.

The Jayhawks won on a go-ahead score with 1:12 remaining. Quarterback Jason Bean found WR Lawrence Arnold for a 16-yard TD.

Bean finished 17/26 for 163-yards, 2 TD and 0 INT.

KU returns to action Friday, Sept. 10 at Coastal Carolina.

Opened the @CoachLeipold era with a win 🙌 pic.twitter.com/dlt4O5SdLy — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) September 4, 2021

