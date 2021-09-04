Advertisement

Lance Leipold era of KU football kicks off with a win

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold talks to his players before an NCAA college football game...
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold talks to his players before an NCAA college football game against South Dakota Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas won their first football game in 677 days Friday, topping South Dakota 17-14.

The Jayhawks won on a go-ahead score with 1:12 remaining. Quarterback Jason Bean found WR Lawrence Arnold for a 16-yard TD.

Bean finished 17/26 for 163-yards, 2 TD and 0 INT.

KU returns to action Friday, Sept. 10 at Coastal Carolina.

