Lance Leipold era of KU football kicks off with a win
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas won their first football game in 677 days Friday, topping South Dakota 17-14.
The Jayhawks won on a go-ahead score with 1:12 remaining. Quarterback Jason Bean found WR Lawrence Arnold for a 16-yard TD.
Bean finished 17/26 for 163-yards, 2 TD and 0 INT.
KU returns to action Friday, Sept. 10 at Coastal Carolina.
