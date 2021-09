TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - High school football is back the first Friday in September and so is Kansas Prep Zone. Find week one’s games here!

Washburn Rural 45, Topeka West 6

Highland Park 6, Seaman 71

Emporia 2, Hayden 22

Jeff West 6, Perry-Lecompton 40

Nemaha Central 24, Holton 26

Centralia 0, Rossville 38

Silver Lake 34, Rock Creek 28