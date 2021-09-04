Advertisement

Kids get Wildly Creative at the Topeka Zoo

Kids learn ballet positions at Wildly Creative at the Topeka Zoo on Saturday, September 4, 2021.
Kids learn ballet positions at Wildly Creative at the Topeka Zoo on Saturday, September 4, 2021.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kids tapped into their animal instincts to get Wildly Creative at the zoo Saturday.

Ballet Midwest organized the event in partnership with other performing arts groups in the area.

Through dance, crafts, coloring, music and a magic show organizers wanted to show kids ways they can turn their emotions into art.

“It builds them so much, being able to give them a creative outlet it’s just a wonderful expression for kids, when words aren’t enough being able to move, sing or act something out really gives them an outlet for their feelings and to be able to express themselves,” Miodwest Ballet’s Artistic Director Lacee Sandgren said.

“It’s just a wonderful thing to be part of it teaches so many values in life; I say to so many of my dancers we teach them to be wonderful audience members and join the arts but also to be able to carry those values throughout their lifetime.”

It is also a chance for dancers to stretch their legs and show off their skills, too.

“Live things, it is so much fun we are a performing arts with Ballet Midwest and we lover performing and sharing our passion for dance and being able to share that with kids again is just wonderful.

Sandgren said what’s most meaningful is being able to once again unite the community through the arts.

“We’ve not been able to have our normal children’s programming for the past year and a half and most of them are indoors and we have had great children’s performances but we didn’t feel comfortable doing them with the COVID season,” she explained.

“So, we thought that this was a great outdoor space and safe enough where we could spread out and make it a really fun event for children.”

