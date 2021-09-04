Advertisement

Kansas Lottery moves to appointment only in-person claims, requires masks regardless of vaccination status

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Lottery is moving to appointment only in-person claim appointments will require masks to be worn, regardless of vaccination status.

The Kansas Lottery says in conjunction with Governor Laura Kelly’s direction to state agencies to resume working from home where possible, it will also move back to appointments for in-person claims for prizes of $600 or more. Appointments will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 7, and will last until Oct. 4. Prizes of less than $600 can be claimed at many lottery retailers or through the mail.

To claim a prize in person, the Lottery said players are required to bring a valid photo ID and the winning ticket signed by the claimant. Prizes of $600 to $5,000 are usually paid on the same day, whereas larger prizes have a 7 to 10-day processing time. Winners of $5,001 or more can choose to have the prize directly deposited into their bank account but must bring documentation like a voided check to the appointment. Otherwise, it said the prize will be delivered through the mail.

According to the Kansas Lottery, appointments will be available in 30-minute time slots, Monday - Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. To make an appointment, call 785-296-5700 or email claims.appointment@kslottery.net with your name, phone number, prize amount and preferred day and time for an appointment.

If a player is over 15 minutes late, the Lottery said the appointment could need to reschedule. To enter the building, all visitors will be required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

Gov. Kelly orders some state agencies to return to work from home due to Delta variant

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

