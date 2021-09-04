Advertisement

Gov. Kelly urges Kansans to get flu vaccine to reduce strain on hospitals during COVID surge

Governor Laura Kelly receives her flu vaccine.
Governor Laura Kelly receives her flu vaccine.(Office of the Kansas Governor)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has urged Kansans to get a flu vaccine to reduce the strain on hospitals during an uptick of hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

After receiving her own flu shot, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says it is important that all Kansans get vaccinated against influenza to stay healthy and reduce the strain on Kansas hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Increased flu-related visits to the hospital would increase strain on our hospitals, many of which are at critical capacity, or close to it,” Governor Kelly said. “I encourage all Kansans to get a flu shot to protect themselves and their communities from illness.”

According to Gov. Kelly, the COVID-19 vaccine does not protect against the flu. She said getting both vaccines is important to be completely vaccinated against both viruses. The COVID vaccine and the flu vaccine can be given together.

Gov. Kelly said the flu vaccine should be given by the end of October if possible. However, she said as long as flu viruses circulate and unexpired flu vaccines are available, the vaccinations should be given. The flu vaccine has been proven to reduce flu-related illnesses and the risk of serious complications that can result in hospitalizations or death.

According to the Kansas Governor, the same public health practices that slow the spread of COVID-19 such as mask-wearing, social distancing, avoiding crowds and washing hands often also mitigate the spread of the flu.

“Last year we learned that the mitigation measures like social distancing, wearing masks and washing your hands helped stop the spread of influenza,” said Lee Norman, M.D., Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. “Kansans should get the flu vaccine and take mitigation measures to protect themselves and their families.”

“The commonsense mitigation efforts are proven to prevent the spread of illness,” Governor Kelly said. “If we all pull together, get vaccinated, and take these practical steps to stay healthy, we can protect the health and safety of our communities and our economy.”

For more information about flu prevention or to find out where to get a flu vaccine, click HERE.

