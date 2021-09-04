Advertisement

Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office releases dangerous driving clips ahead of Labor Day holiday

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - In order to help keep impaired drivers off the road, the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office released a video showing dangerous drivers on local roads ahead of the Labor Day holiday.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says it has joined several other state agencies to help Kansans avoid impaired or distracted driving. Deputies will continue enhanced patrols to keep Douglas Co. roads safe during the “You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.” campaign.

The Sheriff’s Office said it has participated the nationwide campaign since Aug. 20 and the Kansas Department of Transportation, as well as several other state agencies, have partnered to encourage drivers to stay safe through the Labor Day weekend.

Historically, the Sheriff’s Office said there is a spike in impaired driving and crashes over the Labor Day weekend holiday. Nationally, during the 2019 Labor Day holiday 38% of fatalities in traffic crashes involved a drunk driver.

As part of the campaign, the Sheriff’s Office said it has released a video of compiled dashcam footage captured by deputies of instances of dangerous driving on Douglas Co. roads.

“All of these clips occurred in our community, and they depict the extreme risk impaired or distracted driving poses to everyone on our roads,” said Sheriff Jay Armbrister. “We stand with many agencies across Kansas in committing to enhanced patrols for dangerous drivers through the holiday weekend. We want people to celebrate safely but make good choices when getting behind the wheel. All of these incidents are preventable.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the enhanced patrols are part of the “You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.” campaign. When convicted for impaired driving, drivers face penalties including financial consequences from fines, legal fees, lost time at work and jail time.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating deadly incident in Montara
Man, woman found dead in domestic-related incident in Montara neighborhood
Damon Quigley, 13, died by suicide in January 2021. His family is using their loss to promote...
Losing son to suicide sparks family to spread message: It’s ok to not be ok
Topeka police were called to the Hi-Crest neighborhood in Topeka on reports of a vehicle vs....
One person taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Hi-Crest area
Topeka Police are looking for this man in connection to a Wednesday night shooting.
TPD search for person of interest in Wednesday night shooting
Jayleene Snoke, 28 (Shawnee Co. Jail)
TPD arrests person after narcotics search

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2021, file photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, families walk...
Kansas Senators demand answers from President Biden regarding Americans left in Afghanistan withdrawal
FILE - Volunteer spruces up the sidewalk for Nancy Perry Day of Caring.
COVID-19 alters Day of Caring for 2nd year, volunteer signups extended
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) is cheered on by wide receiver Malik Knowles (4) as...
Wildcats open season with dominant 24-7 win over Stanford
FILE
Topeka Municipal Court to close Friday afternoons