Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office releases dangerous driving clips ahead of Labor Day holiday

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - In order to help keep impaired drivers off the road, the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office released a video showing dangerous drivers on local roads ahead of the Labor Day holiday.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says it has joined several other state agencies to help Kansans avoid impaired or distracted driving. Deputies will continue enhanced patrols to keep Douglas Co. roads safe during the “You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.” campaign.

The Sheriff’s Office said it has participated the nationwide campaign since Aug. 20 and the Kansas Department of Transportation, as well as several other state agencies, have partnered to encourage drivers to stay safe through the Labor Day weekend.

Historically, the Sheriff’s Office said there is a spike in impaired driving and crashes over the Labor Day weekend holiday. Nationally, during the 2019 Labor Day holiday 38% of fatalities in traffic crashes involved a drunk driver.

As part of the campaign, the Sheriff’s Office said it has released a video of compiled dashcam footage captured by deputies of instances of dangerous driving on Douglas Co. roads.

“All of these clips occurred in our community, and they depict the extreme risk impaired or distracted driving poses to everyone on our roads,” said Sheriff Jay Armbrister. “We stand with many agencies across Kansas in committing to enhanced patrols for dangerous drivers through the holiday weekend. We want people to celebrate safely but make good choices when getting behind the wheel. All of these incidents are preventable.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the enhanced patrols are part of the “You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.” campaign. When convicted for impaired driving, drivers face penalties including financial consequences from fines, legal fees, lost time at work and jail time.

