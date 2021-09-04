Dense fog possible tonight with nice weather in our sights

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another 1-2 inches of rain fell again last night for areas along and south of I-70, but no more rain is headed for Northeast Kansas for the next week.

Recent rainfall totals (WIBW)

Clouds have been slow to clear, but they are clearing with skies becoming mostly clear if not clear overnight tonight. Fog is likely going to develop tonight and linger into tomorrow morning with temperatures being in the upper 50s near 60 degrees which for most will be a pleasant change.

For Sunday, rain showers are expected in northern Nebraska and will move south throughout the day. These showers will weaken quickly once they reach southern Nebraska and likely will not survive into our northern counties. At this time, any rain chances tomorrow afternoon are very low and would likely be just a sprinkle if anything.

Tonight: Mostly clear with fog likely. Lows in the low 60s. Winds ESE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds S at 5 mph.

Labor Day: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds S around 10 mph.

Labor Day will be one for the books with temperatures expected to be in the mid 80s and winds coming from the south around 10 mph under generally sunny skies. Other than the ground being a little soggy in some places and having moderate humidity levels, it should be a very nice day.

Tuesday will be warm before a dry cold front drives through Kansas late in the afternoon which will bring both our temperatures and our humidity down to comfortable levels. Temperatures will hover in the mid 80s for Wednesday and Thursday with lows likely being in the upper 50s in the mornings.

We warm up to the upper 80s on Friday and might even break 90 degrees on Saturday with south winds and skies remaining sunny. There are some early indications of a cold front to come through sometime late on Saturday or Sunday that would put us back in the 80s, but the exact timing and strength is still relatively unknown at this time.

No rain in sight with normal temperatures (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Fog will likely develop tonight and last into Sunday morning. The fog could be dense at times so be sure to travel safely tomorrow morning and drive with the headlights on!

