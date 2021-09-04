COVID case increases continue pressing hospital staff, space

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly 4,000 new COVID cases and 111 new hospitalizations since Wednesday continue to put a pinch on Kansas hospitals.

The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s Friday update showed 27 percent of the state’s ICU beds were available. Of the 826 ICU beds in use, 225 were filled with COVID patients. In the Northeast region, only 19 percent of staffed ICU beds were available, with 38 of the 90 occupied beds containing COVID patients.

Stormont Vail in Topeka was caring for 59 COVID-positive inpatients Friday, 86 percent of them not vaccinated against COVID. University of Kansas Health System St. Francis campus had 22, 91 percent of whom were not vaccinated.

Overall, KDHE shows adult hospitalizations from COVID are about two-thirds the level they were at the pandemic’s peak in December and January, with ICU admissions creeping toward the winter high marks.

Reports from Topeka’s hospitals show how fluid the situation can be. This week, Stormont 46 COVID-positive inpatients Wednesday and 49 Thursday, before jumping to 59 Friday.

In its Friday update, Stormont said it continues to feel the stress of staff shortages, coupled with increases in not just COVID patients, but people with other critical medical conditions. The hospital was able to accept six transfer requests Thursday, but had to turn down 20 others who had a variety of conditions.

TUKHS St. Francis’ report showed its critical care was at 90 percent capacity Friday morning, but it had been running at or over capacity earlier in the week.

For smaller facilities, the situation means a struggle trying to find a place to send patients who need a higher level of care.

Coffey County Hospital, which does not have an ICU, posted on Facebook that, for the week of Aug. 22-28, they called an average 63 hospitals to find a place to transfer patients, and ended up sending patients an average 232 miles away.

The state’s SPARK committee Friday approved allocating $50 million in federal COVID relief dollars to programs helping hospitals recruit and retain nurses. However, Republican leaders expressed concerns over whether they should give any of the funding to hospitals instituting COVID vaccination mandates for patients.

