COVID-19 alters Day of Caring for 2nd year, volunteer signups extended

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Those interested in volunteering, either virtually or in-person, on the Nancy Perry Day of Caring has a few extra days to reserve their spot.

According to United Way Greater Topeka, 2021′s Day of Caring will be hosted as a hybrid event with both virtual and in-person volunteer options on Friday, Sept. 24.

Jessica Neumann Barraclough, UWGT Director of Volunteer Engagement, said the day will offer both kinds of projects to allow volunteers to choose the level of participation that fits with their COVID concerns.

UWGT said registration was originally set to end on Friday, Sept. 3, however, ongoing interest and questions prompted staff to extend the deadline until Sept. 8. All registrations are done online using UWGT’s free volunteer hub.

According to UWGT, this is the second year in a row that COVID-19 has altered the plan for Day of Caring. The organization still has plans for a modified kickoff breakfast on the 24th at the Great Overland Station, 701 N. Kansas Ave, if the county health metrics are favorable.

Neumann Barraclough said winners of the second annual Ad Astra Volunteer Honors will also be recognized as part of the Day of Caring. The community is invited to nominate one adult and one youth volunteer to be honored for 2021.

UWGT also said it recognizes one of its internal volunteers on the Day of Caring with an award named for longtime Topeka volunteer Marge Heeney. Last year’s Ad Astra awardee was Angela Drake and the Marge Heeney awardee was Marlou Wegner.

Neumann Barraclough said those having difficulty signing up online can email her at jnb@unitedwaytopeka.org for help.

Volunteers can view all available projects HERE.

To register as a volunteer for the Nancy Perry Day of Caring, click HERE.

More details about the Day of Caring kickoff breakfast and projects will be released closer to the event.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.