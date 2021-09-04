Community members gather at State Capitol to address new voting laws

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Community members gathered at the statehouse on Friday to address the new voting laws.

The African American Women’s Voter’s Alliance hosted the event to address how the laws could affect black voter’s registration.

Keynote speakers addressed the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and focused on the barriers that hinder people from exercising their rights to vote.

”It should be a free right to all people, not just some people,” Pastor Carl Frazier said. “I hope that we can look at how we can look at transition this opportunity to make changes in our legislators that who supposedly representing us and giving us the opportunity for all people not just some people.”

Community members say they hope legislators take action on their concerns.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.