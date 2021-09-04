Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for infant boy from Georgia

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation activated a Levi’s Call, Georgia’s AMBER alert, for Saint...
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation activated a Levi’s Call, Georgia’s AMBER alert, for Saint Griffin Jones.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 3:01 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (Gray News) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation activated a Levi’s Call, Georgia’s Amber Alert, for Saint Griffin Jones early Saturday morning.

The infant was abducted around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, and was last seen in Athens, Ga.

He was last seen in a white onesie and is believed to be traveling in a white 2020 Nissan Altima with Georgia license plate number CRK4471.

No suspect is listed at this time, but the infant is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anybody with information is asked to call 911 or the Athens-Clark County Police Department at 706-613-3345.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damon Quigley, 13, died by suicide in January 2021. His family is using their loss to promote...
Losing son to suicide sparks family to spread message: It’s ok to not be ok
Authorities investigating deadly incident in Montara
Man, woman found dead in domestic-related incident in Montara neighborhood
Topeka police were called to the Hi-Crest neighborhood in Topeka on reports of a vehicle vs....
One person taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Hi-Crest area
Police investigate a shooting in the 1300 block of SW Huntoon.
TPD identifies victim in Wednesday night shooting
FILE - A Stormont Vail Nurse Practitioner was first in Topeka to receive the Coronavirus Vaccine.
Stormont Vail issues vaccine requirement for employees

Latest News

Greg Nazarko, manager of the Bourbon Bandstand bar on Bourbon Street, stands outside the club,...
Hurricane Ida evacuees urged to return to New Orleans
Dog rescue group helps care for animals after Ida.
Rescue group helps dogs from Louisiana after Ida
PLAY OF THE WEEK: Holton's Matt Lierz hits game-winning field goal
PLAY OF THE WEEK: Holton's Matt Lierz hits game-winning field goal
Dog rescue group helps care for animals after Ida.
Dogs rescued after Hurricane Ida