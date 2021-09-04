Alisha Morales turns her passion for animals into a career

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Alisha Morales has been a volunteer at Helping Hands Humane Society since April, but her love and affection for animals started way before then.

“I grew up in Texas so I have always had a lot of animals in my life and I have always been volunteering in Dallas when I was 18-years-old, and I have been moving all over the united states since then and I have always found that working with animals has been a big hobby of mine,” said Morales.

She has six total animals and just recently she spotted a dog who was brought into the shelter that she felt would make a great addition to her family.

“I brought in my Boxer, Charlotte to come and meet Susan who is a mixed breed, right know we think she’s a Pitbull but we are waiting on a DNA test, we adopted her because we thought she would fit in so well with our family, I have three adopted cats, a chocolate lab who does training here and then my boxer and now her name is Sadie, it was Susan,” she said.

Alisha is just one of the many volunteers that work hard to make sure each animal finds their perfect home, especially during a time like this.

“Volunteers right now are essential for Helping Hands and we have so many animals, we are at full capacity for the past few months and volunteers are essential because with covid and everything we are short-staffed and they really help keep the shelter going,” she says.

