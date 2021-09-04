13 artists original art pieces display 13 of 109 parks in Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A tribute to thirteen of the 109 parks in Shawnee County came to life for the First Friday art walk.

Thirteen artists’ original art pieces were revealed Friday night at Stephen Smith Gallery as part of the First Friday art walk.

“This particular project everybody turned in a digital image of their work, so it’s it’s really neat for us to be able to showcase the original work that actually inspired the piece,” Artist of Animaland, Brad LeDuc said.

The pieces now make up the exhibit “See Topeka: Parks and Green Spaces” displaying Shunga Trail, Gage Park Train, Ted Ensley Gardens, and ten more of the 109 Shawnee County public parks.

“People are really enjoying seeing their local spaces, and I think a lot of people even if they’re not really familiar with those national parks posters of the 1930s and 40s, which is what the style of this is, somehow that is kind of familiar to them,” Artist of Skyline Park and Writer of See Topeka Project, Mary Gage explained.

“I’m just hearing a lot of things like that that, oh I got married in the Rose Garden, and things like that are just meaningful to them and their local parks,” Gage added.

“Two of them have already sold and they’ve sold because people have had experiences at that park and it means something to them, feels good to them to be able to display that,” Owner of Stephen Smith Gallery, Stephen Smith said. “It takes them back to their childhood or their current family life when they’ve experienced the parts of Topeka. So for me, to have a part of that, that’s awesome.”

The project was meant to make these places come alive.

“The first thing I want people to take away is to get excited about going outside to their local areas and then also the local artist that put all their heart and soul into making these places come alive and vivid. It’s amazing to me what everybody came up with,” Gage emphasized.

The project is to also bring back memories many won’t forget.

“So when I think of Animaland and the Gage Park animals, I really feel like they’re as iconic as like the birdies are to Kansas City,” LeDuc said. “So I really feel like the whale itself, represents Topeka. Our boys when they were little, you know played on that along with other many other people’s children so great memories.”

The collection of the originals ‘See Topeka’ project will be on display at the Stephen Smith Gallery on South Kansas Avenue until October.

For more information on how to purchase the art, you can go to https://www.parksandgreenspaces.com/

