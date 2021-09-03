Advertisement

Wichita pastor has passed away after battle with COVID-19

A Wichita pastor is losing his battle with COVID-19, according to a post about Pastor Dennis Turner on the Christ Church-ICT Facebook page.(KWCH)
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update as of Sunday, September 5: Wichita’s Christ Church-ICT’s Pastor, Dennis Turner, was taken off of life support Thursday and passed away early Saturday morning.

A Wichita pastor may soon lose his battle with COVID-19.

In a post on Facebook on Thursday, Christ Church-ICT said the family of Pastor Dennis Turner had been receiving treatment for complications of COVID-19, which included them using an ECMO machine. The church said doctors had informed his family that they had done all they could do for the pastor, medically. Because of that, the church said doctors would be removing all of the support he received on Friday.

“The entire family is standing firm in faith and hope that the Lord will heal Dennis and give him new lungs. They are asking for us all to come alongside and join them in this prayer, that our dear friend will be healed and breathe on his own tomorrow with new lungs,” reads the Facebook post.

The church opened Thursday night for those wishing to gather and pray for the pastor. The church said it would be open again on Friday to lift up the family and intercede for Pastor Dennis.

