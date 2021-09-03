West Nile virus confirmed in Shawnee Co. horse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A horse is Shawnee Co. has a confirmed case of West Nile virus, according to the Kansas Dept. of Agriculture Division of Animal Health.

The virus is transmitted by mosquitoes, with both horses and humans susceptible. State animal health officials say the infected horse had not been vaccinated.

“West Nile virus is a preventable disease, and we know that annual vaccinations have proven highly effective for horses,” Kansas Animal Health Commissioner Justin Smith said. “We strongly encourage all horse owners to consult with your local veterinarian and make a vaccination plan for your horses.”

West Nile also can infect birds and other species. In horses, it can cause symptoms ranging from depression, loss of appetite and fever, to severe neurologic signs such as lack of coordination, weakness, inability to rise, and hypersensitivity to touch or sound. In extreme cases, it can be fatal, so horse owners should contact their veterinarian immediately if they suspect WNV.

Health officials say the virus is not directly contagious from horse to horse, or from horse to human. They recommend working to reduce the mosquito population and breeding areas by removing stagnant water sources and using mosquito repellents.

WNV is a reportable disease in Kansas, which means the law requires any confirmed case be reported to the KDA Division of Animal Health.

