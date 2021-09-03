Washburn cruises past Lincoln with fourth-highest scoring game in school history

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Washburn cruised past Lincoln 76-12 in Thursday night’s season opener, good for the fourth-highest point total in program history.

The game marked Washburn’s first game in 656 days after the MIAA canceled the 2020 fall season.

The Ichabods scored ten touchdowns against the Blue Tigers: four passing, five rushing and one pick-six.

Starting quarterback Mitch Schurig finished 16-22 for 269 yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT.

Key target Jace Williams led receivers with 2 touchdowns. James Letcher, Jr. hauled in a team-high five catches for 116 yards and 1 TD.

Sophomore Micah Skebo made the defensive play of the night in the fourth quarter, scoring on a 56-yard interception return.

Washburn returns to action 6:00 p.m. next Thursday, Sept. 9 for their home opener against UCM.

