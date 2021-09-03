TPD search for person of interest in Wednesday night shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is searching for a person of interest in a Wednesday night shooting that left a man with critical injuries.

They are asking the public for help identifying the person in the photos.

The shooting happened around 7:40 Wednesday night in the 1300 block of SW Huntoon St.

Officers found Alex Jimenez, 42, of Topeka with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

TPD said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 785-368-9551 or email telltpd@topeka.org.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.